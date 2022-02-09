Health practitioners to strengthen Nauru’s Health system

The practitioners from RON Hospital are currently undergoing their module 3 course on Post Graduate Certificate in Epidemiology.

Nauru Media reports the course started last year and is funded by the Secretariat of the Pacific Community in partnership with Fiji National University.

The course is conducted online via Zoom conference facilitated by overseas health professionals.

There are 5 units and the group is currently on the third module. After completing the third module the health practitioners will move on to the final 2 modules and they are expected to graduate in June 2022.

The Ministry of Health will continue to upgrade its staff in order for the sector to have qualified staff and provide outstanding services for the people of Nauru.

Epidemiology is the foundation of public health and is defined as the study of the “distribution and determinants” of diseases or disorders within groups of people, and the development of knowledge on how to prevent and control them.