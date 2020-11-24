Graduation ceremony held for 24 Nauru USP students

Fourteen of them received Certificates IV in Office Management, 1 in Library & Information Studies, 2 Cert IV in resilience, 1 for Training & Assessment, 2 in Coastal Fisheries Aquaculture Compliance and 1 in Foundation Studies Certificate IV.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports four students graduated and attained degrees in Bachelors of Arts-Law/Management and Public Admin, Commerce-Accounting and Finance as well as attaining Diplomas in Population Studies and Demography and Bachelor of Commerce-Accounting and Economics.

It was a proud moment for the recipients as they have achieved their goal.

They will continue to aim high for their future and are also encouraging others to join to take up study courses with USP Nauru.

President Lionel Aingimea, Deputy Minister for Education Richard-Hyde Menke and Australian High Commissioner Angela Tierney were guests at the ceremony last week.

Photo Nauru Media News NTV