Future local Nauru leaders graduate through online programme

The successful participants are Nadia Ika (ICT), Kaelyn Dekarube (Media), Giedo Garabwan (Health) and Cally Scotty (HR-Chief Secretary).

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the short ceremony was witnessed by FALE's facilitators via zoom, the Acting Chief Secretary Pets Gadabu, Secretary for Health, Chanda Garabwan, and the Secretary for ICT Geoffrey Harris.

The Public Service FALE was established in January 2020 and funded by the New Zealand aid programme as part of the New Zealand Government's Pacific reset.

The FALE serves and facilitates the Pacific Public Service Commissioners to achieve their goals and strengthen the public service for their citizens.

Meleoni Uera, Human Resource Advisor thanked FALE for the opportunity offered to Nauru and looked forward to more programmes offered in the future for better service delivery to the people of Nauru.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV