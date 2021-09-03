Fun activities organised for Nauru Public Service Day programme

The programme includes fun activities organised by the Public Service Day Committee for the departments and public servants to participate in and have fun after working or before working hours.

Nauru Media News NTV reports the events being organised promoting gender equality was rolled out today with a Cross Fit competition which required 2 men and 2 women to represent their respective departments. This means that women and men must participate equally across all the events organised.

There are more than 20 departments in the Public Service and this is an annual event to highlight the contribution of the public service in the development process, and to recognize the work of public servants and encourage young people to pursue careers in the public sector.

Besides the cross fit competition, there is a relay around the airstrip comprising of 25 people from each department to compete in this event which will be held on Monday, 6 September at the sports complex from 5.30pm onwards.

Other fun activities that have been organised during the week include; cycling around the island, Volleyball, mixed doubles tennis, synchronised marching, basketball and walk for life around the airstrip.

The week-long PSD event will conclude on Friday 10 September with an official dinner and award ceremony for winners of the events and others.

Photo file