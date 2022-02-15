Forum rump given one last chance - Whipps

Last year after a falling out over the candidacy for Forum secretary general, five northern Pacific states initiated formal withdrawal processes which begin taking effect in June.

But after a meeting last Friday Micronesian leaders announced they were pausing their withdrawal because they had been given an undertaking that by June their concerns would be addressed.

The main concern for the Micronesian leaders is that their man was overlooked in favour of Mr Puna, contravening a gentlemen's agreement that the post would go to a Micronesian.

The president of Palau, Surangel Whipps Jr said he is open to a resolution but will not stand on ceremony if one is not forthcoming.

"Our community of course want to see us, if we can resolve an issue resolve it. However, they also want us to be firm and be clear and not be taken for granted. So once again we are going to trust the gentlemen's agreement and build on that," he said.