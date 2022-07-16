Five new Covid cases in Nauru, 4,355 active cases

There are now 4,355 active cases with four cases admitted at the Acute Care Unit with an additional 3 carers.

All patients have mild or no Covid symptoms but have underlying illness.

According to the report, 202 tests were done on Thursday.

A total of 15,203 tests were conducted in this outbreak.

The report said 3,598 cases have recovered.

To date there has been one death.

A total of 67 houses are on lockdown with 1,037 residents.

Thursday’s test results equate to two per cent or approximately one in 40 results being positive, further decreasing the ratio of positive cases.

Overall tests collected this outbreak is at 30 per cent.

The public is advised to take the following precautions.

Please practice hand hygiene and keep your distance of 1.5-2 metres.

If you leave your homes for essential reasons please wear a mask.

A total 93 children aged five to 11 received their first dose Thursday, 14 July, taking the total to 1,448. Children in this age group have now reached 56 per cent of vaccination coverage.

With the current soft lockdown in place, Public Health teams will set up vaccination stations for this age group within districts and will conduct house to house vaccination visits.

There are a number of children in home isolation and have not been tested but parents and guardians are encouraged to bring children who are able to get vaccinated sooner rather than later.

Parents and guardians are advised that if your child has Covid, it is better to wait three months from the time of infection to get their first dose.

This will help the body increase immunity. Waiting three months will be more beneficial in terms of building stronger immunity.

However, there is no harm if you want your child to take the shot after recovering from Covid as long as they have no acute illness.

Church services recommence today, Saturday 16 July, and President Lionel Aingimea has spoken with church leaders, reiterating the following COVID measures:

Everyone must wear a face mask (indoor and outdoor services)

Place sanitisers at entrance

Maximum of 30 persons indoors

Open air or outdoor church services can have more than 30 attendees but face mask, sanitise and distancing must be maintained

1.5-2 metres distancing around you

Names of the members of the congregation will be recorded for contact tracing purposes so Public Health can render assistance when required

For your safety and those around you, please adhere to these rules.

Please practice hand hygiene, wear a mask, keep your distances and keep houses well ventilated.

If you are self-testing at home please call in to report your result with 192 or visit the link below.

Numbers 191 and 192 are both operational if you would like to enquire or request for assistance.

Register your self-test RAT result with 192 or go online at https://app.smartsheet.com/.../0c233d5e98a44d7b942fbeb161...

Photo GIO