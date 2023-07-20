Fishing now prohibited in Nauru

A statement issued by the government said “The Cabinet has made the follow Regulations under Sections 82 and 86 of the National Disaster Risk Management Act 2016, to give effect to the Declaration of State of Disaster for the Management and Minimisation of the Impacts of the UXO Bomb.”

“It’s prohibited to engage in any fishing in the fisheries waters (internal waters, the territorial sea, the exclusive economic zone and any other waters over which the Republic claims jurisdiction).”

The use of vessel is also prohibited in the fisheries waters.

The government also made it clear that if a person who contravenes either of the above commits a strict liability offence and is liable to pay the fixed penalty of $1,000.

“Where a person fails to pay the fixed penalty within the required time, he or she shall be summoned to court, and upon conviction be liable to a fine not exceeding $50,000 or a term of imprisonment not exceeding 5 years or both.”

Meanwhile, a large WW2 UXO (bomb) was found in Aiwo District and it will be disarmed and made safe today.