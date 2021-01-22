First Nauruan P-LEADS scholar completes Masters Degree in Japan

Ms. Jacob, virtually presented her Master's research thesis on "Impacts of Nurition oriented Agriculture: A Case Study of the Republic of Nauru", whilst in quarantine in Nadi.

The main objective of the research was to find correlation between kitchen garden and household diet for people living in Nauru.

Ms Jacob was nominated by the Nauru Government to pursue further studies through the P-LEADS programme.

The programme supports long-term training for Bachelors, Masters and PhD studies implemented under Official Development Assistance by Government of Japan.

A JICA release said Ms. Jacob also did an internship in Japan learning about the culture, people and best practices that could be contextualised and implemented in Nauru.

Her major challenges in Japan were weather, food and fast-paced lifestyle compared to the Pacific Island way of living.

Ms. Jacob anticipates establishing a national integrated nutrition and agriculture framework through traditional and modern knowledge for nutrition improvement.

She will be working for Department of Commerce, Industry and Environment under the Agriculture Division and intends to strengthen collaboration with Public Health Sector upon return to Nauru.

Photo supplied JICA Fiji Caption: Petlisa Arata Jacob is the first Nauruan P-Leads scholar to obtain Masters Degree in Japan