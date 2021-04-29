First aid training essential for Nauru Police Force

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the first aid training is essential for Nauru Police as first responders to emergencies that include road accidents and many others.

The 2-day training programme covers theory and practical because it is vital for Nauru Police to know what to do when they attend an incident and apply what they have learned from the training for instance CPR, using the automated external defibrillator and dressing wounds or injuries.

As first responders, the Nauru Police Force aims to have all its members including the Police Commissioner and executive who are willing to be trained in first aid to ensure the entire police force are certified and can work with and communicate with emergency services ambulance unit when responding to accidents or other incidents.

The current batch of Police officers doing the training are undergoing the theoretical part and will move onto the practical part on Wednesday 28th where they will be presented with a number of different scenarios that they must act and execute on.

The training will be ongoing until the Police Force is covered.

Photo supplied Nauru Media News - NTV Caption: Police officers at the first aid training