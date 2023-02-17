Fiji Catholic Church leader to visit Nauru

The Archbishop will be arriving in Nauru tomorrow.

Catholic Parish Council Chairman Vaiuli Amoe informed Nauru Media that the archbishop will conduct the Sacrament of Confirmation to members of the catholic youth group as well as the ordination of Russell Aiyunge as a Deacon at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nauru.

Accompanying the Archbishop during his visit is Administrator, Father Iona Teemai, a representative from the Dioceses for Tarawa which of Nauru is a part of.

The Archbishop will be accorded a traditional welcome a at Nauru International Airport and greeted by the Speaker of Parliament, Marcus Stephen M.P., Hon. Timothy Ika M.P., Hon. Charmain Scotty M.P., Father Keleto (MSC), Father Iona Teemai and Amoe.

Archbishop Chong will lead the service on Sunday for the Sacrament of Confirmation and conduct a service on Tuesday for the Ordination.

The Archbishop will also lead the service for Ash Wednesday on 22 February, to commence the Lent period, an important calendar event for the Catholic community.

The Archbishop during his week-long stay will also be touring the island, visiting Sacred Heart College and taking a boat ride.

It is a rare and historic visit of a high-level and senior ecclesiastic, one which the Catholic community will surely appreciate.

Photo file