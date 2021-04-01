Extra 97 workers fly in to work on Nauru Port

Ninety-seven workers from the construction contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) are on their way to Nauru to do just that.

The President's Covid-19 update said the workers will arrive in Nauru on Easter Tuesday 6 April.

They all underwent stringent Covid-19 testing and quarantine prior to departing China.

The CHEC workers went into 14 days quarantine in China before boarding the plane to Nauru and will undergo multiple Covid tests during this period.

The Nauru Taskforce has received the test results, all negative.

The details of how quarantine is managed in China for the CHEC workers have been shared and reviewed by the Taskforce to their satisfaction that China has a strict process in place. Their detailed travel procedures are also provided to the Taskforce.

President Aingimea says the workers are tested regularly and will have been tested seven times over the course of their quarantine and travel time.

The group will be tested for Covid-19 on arrival, and again at day 5 and day 10 while in quarantine. They will spend 10 days in quarantine -- twice the amount of days as normally required for Nauru quarantine.

The group will bring with them Covid-19 vaccines that will be administered only on the CHEC staff already on island. A doctor will also be travelling with the group to provide medical observation and care as needed during travel.

The public is assured that proper and strict testing and quarantine measures will be adhered to.

Photo file source Nauru Maritime and Port Authority Caption: Construction works at Nauru Port