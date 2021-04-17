Exciting one minute shopping spree at Capelle & Partner store

The Digicel winners through prime bundles promotion were Ngaga Diema, Marika Degia and Kyle Notte; while Shaun Menke was a recipient of Capelle & partners shop for $50 or more promotion.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports all the winners were given one minute to grab any groceries from the shelves and frozen goods from the freezers. At the end of each minute the trollies were received at the cashier's counter and tallied.

The first shopper in Terry Fritz who represented Ngaga Diema accumulated $732 worth of goods. The second shopper in Marika Degia represented by Gary Degia notched up $1,498 worth of shopping.

The third shopper in Kyle Notte totaled $1,606 and the final shopper in Shaun Menke represented by Mark Menke grabbed $1,865.13 worth of frozen goods.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV