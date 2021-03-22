Engineers to inspect engine after Nauru Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Brisbane

The aircraft experienced a compressor stall in one engine while descending to land at Brisbane International Airport, last Friday.

Nauru Airlines CEO, Geoff Bowmaker said the aircraft landed safely and taxied to the gate without incident, where its 48 passengers disembarked.

“The pilots followed normal practice, which was to land under power and standard operating procedures.”

“The Captain informed passengers that a compressor stall can involve the appearance of sparks and flames because of the disruption to airflow through the engine, but there is no safety risk for those on board. At no time as it necessary, for an emergency to be declared,” Bowmaker said.

Some Brisbane residents told local media that they saw bright flashes light up the sky night.

The aircraft registered VH-PNI was operating flight ON1 from Nauru to Brisbane when an engine stalled and choked.