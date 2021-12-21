Eighty passengers in quarantine in Nauru

The passengers travelled on a Nauru Airlines aircraft.

Nauru Police confirmed that their officers escorted the passengers to their designated quarantine residence at the Budapest Hotel in Anabar, where they will stay for the next five days.

Police Protective Services Officers working under the National Police Force, will guard the area and maintain Covid-19 protocols for the safety of all, both in and outside the facility.

The public is reminded that visiting is prohibited under the regulations.

Items may be dropped to PPS Officers for delivery to the residents.