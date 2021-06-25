Dr Helen Cheney appointed Australia’s next High Commissioner to Nauru

Dr Cheney’s appointment was announced by Foreign Affairs Minister, Senator Marise Payne today.

“Australia and Nauru have a long-standing relationship with deep historical and cultural ties, and strong people-to-people connections. Australia and Nauru are working closely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthen regional security and build prosperity in the Pacific region,”” Payne said.

“Australia is Nauru’s key partner in trade, investment, and development. We value our partnership against people smuggling in the region, and Nauru’s regional processing capability.”

Payne said Australia is working to support sustainable infrastructure, strengthened health and education sectors, and economic resilience in Nauru.

Dr Cheney is a career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and was most recently Director, Regional Trade Agreements Division. She has previously served overseas in Bangkok and Jakarta. In Australia Dr Cheney has had extensive experience in the non-government sector focused on development, sustainable communities and policy research.

Dr Cheney holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Development Studies); and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from La Trobe University; a Master of Arts (Women’s Studies) from the University of Melbourne; and a Graduate Certificate (Mineral Economics) from Curtin University.

Dr Cheney succeeds outgoing High Commissioner Angela Tierney who served in Nauru since 2018.