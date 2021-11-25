Dowiyogo wins Nauru Marlin Fishing competition

Dowiyogo walked away with cash prize of $5,000.

The challenging marlin fishing competition dubbed the Minister's Cup was held from Monday November 13 to Saturday November 20.

The competition that has been running for a number of years now has not produced a winner for many months because of the boats not being able to register a marlin catch weighing 100kg or more.

Other winners of the day's national trolling competition included:

Tuna category single heaviest

1. BJ Scotty - 22.4kg tuna

2. Raines Stephen - 21.8kg tuna

3. Fraser Temaki - 21.6kg tuna

Egow category single heaviest

1. Dagirere - 15.6kg egow

2. Mica Jeremiah - 10kg egow

Others category single heaviest

1. Bluecher Ika - 5kg Demebo

2. Peter Abourke - 4.4kg Etaro

3. George Tagamoun - 3.6 Demebo

Overall total weight

1. Raines Stephen - 41.4kg

2. BJ Scotty - 22.4kg

3. Detowun Scotty - 21.8kg

Nauru Fisheries after the presentation of awards announced another fishing competition to be held next month.

