Dowiyogo wins Nauru Marlin Fishing competition

Dowiyogo walked away with cash prize of $5,000.
The challenging marlin fishing competition dubbed the Minister's Cup was held from Monday November 13 to Saturday November 20.
The competition that has been running for a number of years now has not produced a winner for many months because of the boats not being able to register a marlin catch weighing 100kg or more.
Other winners of the day's national trolling competition included:
Tuna category single heaviest
1. BJ Scotty - 22.4kg tuna
2. Raines Stephen - 21.8kg tuna
3. Fraser Temaki - 21.6kg tuna
Egow category single heaviest
1. Dagirere - 15.6kg egow
2. Mica Jeremiah - 10kg egow
Others category single heaviest
1. Bluecher Ika - 5kg Demebo
2. Peter Abourke - 4.4kg Etaro
3. George Tagamoun - 3.6 Demebo
Overall total weight
1. Raines Stephen - 41.4kg
2. BJ Scotty - 22.4kg
3. Detowun Scotty - 21.8kg
Nauru Fisheries after the presentation of awards announced another fishing competition to be held next month.
Dowiyogo walked away with cash prize of $5,000.
The challenging marlin fishing competition dubbed the Minister's Cup was held from Monday November 13 to Saturday November 20.
The competition that has been running for a number of years now has not produced a winner for many months because of the boats not being able to register a marlin catch weighing 100kg or more.
Other winners of the day's national trolling competition included:
Tuna category single heaviest
1. BJ Scotty - 22.4kg tuna
2. Raines Stephen - 21.8kg tuna
3. Fraser Temaki - 21.6kg tuna
Egow category single heaviest
1. Dagirere - 15.6kg egow
2. Mica Jeremiah - 10kg egow
Others category single heaviest
1. Bluecher Ika - 5kg Demebo
2. Peter Abourke - 4.4kg Etaro
3. George Tagamoun - 3.6 Demebo
Overall total weight
1. Raines Stephen - 41.4kg
2. BJ Scotty - 22.4kg
3. Detowun Scotty - 21.8kg
Nauru Fisheries has announced another fishing competition to be held next month.