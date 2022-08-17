Digicel supports Tour de Nauru cycling race

Digicel Nauru CEO, Christopher Manaog said that he was delighted to announce Digicel’s sponsorship of the cycling race which is also part of the company’s 13th anniversary celebrations.

He added; “The cycling tournament is our way of giving back to the community and promoting a healthy lifestyle. The Tour de Nauru will be bigger and better this year with a total of $50,000 at stake in the main race.”

The event will be held over two days with the Family fun day to include jumping castles, fun games, live bands, special prizes, food stalls and much more.

“I would like to invite all cycling enthusiasts, their family and friends to come and be part of the Tour de Nauru and enjoy the fun-filled atmosphere at the Centennial hall,” commented Manaog.

The Family fun day will be held on Friday, 9th September and the main race will be on Saturday, 10th September.

Photo supplied Caption; Darren Howard, the President of the Nauru Cycling Club (left) with Digicel Nauru CEO, Christopher Manaog