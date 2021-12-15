Digicel supports Nauru Police’s festive season campaign

Police Commissioner Iven Notte said “Digicel Nauru is a great corporate citizen, willingly and enthusiastically getting behind national causes that support the values and civic behaviours we want to see in this country.”

“This year, Digicel Nauru again is providing Police with an SMS BLAST set of SAFETYx3 messages, valued at around $5,000, all the way to the end of the Special Roster in mid-January 2022.”

The Police Force also stated that Notte has extended his gratitude towards Digicel Nauru CEO Chris Manaog for this support to promote helmet safety, NO drink and drive, and other important traffic laws.