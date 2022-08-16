Digicel sponsors second Tour De Nauru cycling race

The Nauru Cycling Club has confirmed to host another round of the competition in September and is inviting everyone to join and take part in an extravagant fun race with families and friends and win cash prizes sponsored again by Digicel.

President of Nauru Cycling Club Darren Howard officially launched the event alongside Digicel CEO Christopher Manaog and later declared registration open for interested riders.

Digicel as a proud sponsor of the family event will also celebrate their birthday in September on the 9th.

The race, around the island trip is valued at $50,000 in sponsorship.

There are 8 categories and they include men's and women's open, 60+ men & women and family categories.

As part of celebrating their 13th anniversary, Digicel is also organising a family fun event on the 9th of September and is inviting everyone to join and take part in several fun activities especially for children.

Interested riders can now register their names in the tour de Nauru race with the Digicel team at its main office in Aiwo Civic Centre.

The tour de Nauru 2022 bike race will be hosted over two days from the 9th to the 10th of September.

The race will start at 7am on the 10th of September starting in Aiwo at the Centennial Hall.