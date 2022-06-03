Digicel sponsors Miss Nauru pageant

The sponsorship will see Miss Nauru receive $2,000 cash plus 50GB monthly for 12 months’ worth $2,500 while the Miss People’s choice will get $500 cash from Digicel.

Digicel Nauru CEO, Christopher Manaog, said; “We are delighted to partner with the Miss Nauru pageant committee to support this event. The theme for the pageant mirrors our vision at Digicel: empowering women in leadership. I’m proud to say that 75% of Digicel staff in Nauru are women.”

“The Miss Nauru pageant provides a platform for showcasing women’s empowerment, diversity, intelligence, and leadership. We believe that the women who take part in this pageant utilize the platform, and their own platforms, to empower other women, and make a difference in the community.”

“We are looking forward to another exciting and fun filled event this year which is expected to be extremely popular with our people and we expect a large crowd at the hall to provide support to the contestants.”

“We have a lovely group of seven amazing women competing this year and we can’t wait to crown the next Miss Nauru next week,” concluded Christopher.

The Miss Nauru pageant will be held on Saturday, 11 June at the Centennial hall.

Photo supplied Caption: Digicel Nauru CEO Christopher Manaog (centre) with Annie Malupo,Chair of Miss Nauru Organising Committee and contestants of the Miss Nauru Pageant 2022