Digicel Nauru sponsors Battle of the Hills cycling tournament

The competition was launched the President Lionel Rouwen Aingimea, who is also the patron of the cycling club.

President Aingimea thanked Digicel Nauru CEO Christopher Manaog for the support towards Nauru cycling club and for continuing to promote cycling itself as it is a sporting activity that will very much benefit the contestants fitness and endurance level including their health.

Digicel is contributing $10,000 for the competition which will go towards providing cash prizes for the event.

There are eight categories comprising of men's & women's events including senior men's & women's events.

The cash prizes for the tournament is a generous $3,000 dollars for the winners and $2,000 dollars for the runners-up in each category.

The competition which will be held on Saturday, 29 January will commence at the Centennial Hall and finish there as well with up-hill routes mapped out for the competitors of each category to follow.

Registration is now open for interested men and women cyclists including senior men and women cyclists; with forms available at the Digicel main office in Aiwo.

The two types of bikes eligible for the upcoming event include road bikes and mountain bikes.

Digicel Nauru will make road maps available for the contenders in the coming days to allow them to be familiar with the competition routes.