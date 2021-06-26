Digicel Nauru assists NOC with sponsorship for Coca Cola Fun Run to celebrate Olympic Day 2021

The Digicel sponsorship will be for water, top-up prizes for best solo uniform, best group uniform and prizes for male and female 60+ including text blasts from Monday (21st June) to Friday (25th June).

Olympic Day is celebrated annually on June 23; however the fun run will kick off on Saturday June 26 at 8am from the Civic Centre in Aiwo to Capelle & Partner in Ewa district.

Registration opens at 5.30am onwards with participants to register and grab their t/shirts only this year to join the fun run.

Activities and prizes are a plenty with the best solo uniform and group uniform in Olympic colors, prizes for male and female 60+ and a $2,000 dollar cash prize sponsored by Capelle & Partner to whoever breaks the long standing record (25 years) of 18 minutes and 06 seconds set by Graham Kennedy in 1996.

The popular annual event is always well attended with families, sporting and fitness teams and organizations including the able disable participating.

Since its inception Nauru has and continues to register the most number of people taking part population wise compared to other bigger countries.

Due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, most countries are not staging the fun run but are organizing other activities to be done virtually in-country. Nauru and our close neighbors Kiribati are the only 2 countries in the Oceania region staging the fun run.

NOC is encouraging the public to come and join the fun run to celebrate this annual global event not only for sport but to promote a healthy lifestyle in combating lifestyle illnesses in Non-Communicable Disease and inclusive participation.

The Coca-Cola fun run 2021 is well supported and sponsored by Capelle & Partner, the Government of Nauru, Canstruct and Digicel Nauru.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV