Digicel Headline Sponsors for Rugby Sevens Series

The new sponsorship agreement inked is an investment into the development and promotion of Rugby in Nauru, which also includes the naming rights to the final leg of the Sevens Series on 31st October.

Digicel Nauru CEO, Christopher Manaog, said; “We at Digicel are excited and are looking forward to working with the Nauru Rugby Union to bring the best local rugby sevens event to the people of Nauru.”

“At Digicel, we continue to support sports development in Nauru and today, I am thrilled to announce our continued support for Nauru Rugby to help them grow from strength to strength and build the sport to the next level of competition.”

Digicel will provide cash to help the administration and end-of-season prizes with telecommunications support to organisers for this season. The Nauru Rugby Sevens Digicel Series 2020 kicks-off on Saturday, 3rd October.