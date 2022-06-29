Digicel gives free 100 minutes calls to all its customers in Nauru

Digicel Nauru CEO, Christopher Manaog, said; “We want our customers to stay connected with their friends and family. So, at this time we want to do all that we can to help. Providing our Digicel family with free calls daily for 100 minutes means that they have one less thing to worry about and focus on their livelihood and reconnecting with loved ones.”

Digicel customers will be able to call their loved ones every day for free till Sunday, July 10th.

Digicel urges its customers and the public that we conform to COVID safe measures that are currently put in place by the Government – wear your mask, sanitise, keep your distance, and no mass gatherings.

Digicel is #Therewithyou and will continue to do all it can to help our family and friends across the nation.

