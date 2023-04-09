Diarrhoea cases reported in children in Nauru

A total of 4 cases of confirmed ROTA virus infection were recorded by RON Hospital this week according to Nauru Media News.

The ROTA virus is a virus that is commonly spread amongst infants and children with common symptoms of watery diarrhoea, high fever temperature and vomiting.

ROTA vaccination is the key prevention of minimizing the outbreak of the virus, apart from the vaccination of other factors that contribute to the transmission of the virus which can be prevented through hygiene and proper sanitation.

General Medical Officer Dr. Mere Bitu is encouraging the public to thoroughly practice proper hygiene and sanitation in their households.