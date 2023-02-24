 

Deacon Russell Aiyunge ordained in special church service

The Head of Fiji’s Catholic Church, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong led a special church service this week at Christ the King Church for the Deacon Ordination of Nauruan Russell Aiyunge of the Diocese of Tarawa.

According to Deacon Aiyunge, he is the third in Nauru to be appointed as Permanent Deacon in the history of the Christ the King Church.

Nauru Media reports Deacon Aiyunge spent three years pursuing his deaconship at the Pacific Regional Seminary (PRS) of Saint Peter Chanel in Suva Fiji, leaving Nauru at the age of 59years.

As a Deacon, he has been bestowed responsibilities in assisting the priest during church services.

He can also conduct baptisms, witness marriages and perform funeral and burial services.

During his term at PRS, Deacon Aiyunge's most challenging aspect was that at 59 he was starting fresh again with studies.

 

