Deacon Russell Aiyunge ordained in special church service

According to Deacon Aiyunge, he is the third in Nauru to be appointed as Permanent Deacon in the history of the Christ the King Church.

Nauru Media reports Deacon Aiyunge spent three years pursuing his deaconship at the Pacific Regional Seminary (PRS) of Saint Peter Chanel in Suva Fiji, leaving Nauru at the age of 59years.

As a Deacon, he has been bestowed responsibilities in assisting the priest during church services.

He can also conduct baptisms, witness marriages and perform funeral and burial services.

During his term at PRS, Deacon Aiyunge's most challenging aspect was that at 59 he was starting fresh again with studies.

Photo Nauru Media