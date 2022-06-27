Date set for dissolution of Nauru parliament

Nauru Media News reports potential candidates, who are holders of office in profit, have been given a deadline to resign from their respective office by Tuesday, 28 June.

More than 50 potential candidates including men and women will contest the upcoming 2022 general election.

An amendment to the Electoral Act 2022 requires potential candidates to resign from office 60 days before the dissolution of the full term of Parliament.

The requirement also applies to candidates who are currently overseas and have declared interest in contesting the upcoming election.

The Electoral Commission has already set their Covid Response Plan incase Nauru gets affected by Covid-19, and now that the virus is active in the community, the Electoral Commission will be minimizing its staff to 2 daily to attend to public matters on the country’s upcoming general election.

Wear a mask upon entering the Electoral office and use the sanitizer which will be put near the door, the Public are also advised to not enter the office if you feel a small fever is developing.

Nauru Electoral Commission is planning to conduct a very safe election for all.

