Customs Brokers training underway in Nauru

This is the second brokers training opportunity for people who want to become a Customs Broker.

Nauru Media News- NTV reports however, the training is mainly organized to have more brokers on the island to assist Nauru Customs provide a fast and efficient process and service for traders.

25 participants are participating in the training provided by Nauru Customs..

The participants are from the Government and SOEs including private businesses.

The training is designed to have new brokers skilled with the knowledge on how to prepare documents for traders to have their cargoes released as soon as possible upon entry into the country.

Due to increased business activity and only a handful of licensed brokers there is a need to have more brokers because documentation will assist Nauru customs in data collection and statistics.

Once the participants successfully complete the training they will need to register with Nauru Customs to be a licensed customs broker charging a fee to provide a service.

Photo source Nauru Media News NTV