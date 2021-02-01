Cuban president congratulates Nauru on anniversary of independence

In his message, Diaz-Canel ratified Cuba's willingness to continue expanding relations of friendships and cooperation between the two nations, which established diplomatic ties 19 years ago.

Nauru reached its independence on January 31, 1968, after decades of colonial rule and a period of military occupation.

Cuba and that Pacific island established diplomatic relations on May 7, 2002, and since then, high authorities from that country have visited Havana twice.

Prensa Latina reports in 2010, then President Marcus Stephen paid an official visit to Cuba, where he met with President Raul Castro.

In 2015, Nauru's head of State, Baron Divavesi Waqa, visited Havana.

Photo source Presna Latina Caption: Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel