Covid vaccination for children continue in Nauru

The Government Information Office said the total number of children that have received their first dose is 1,779.

Children who have taken their first dose of the Pfizer Vaccine on the 27th -28th June are now eligible to take the second dose.

Authorities are advising parents and guardians to get their child tested and vaccinated at the Aiue Boulevard in Aiwo.

“Parents and guardians are advised that if your child has Covid, it is better to wait 3 months from the time of infection to get their first dose. This will help the body increase immunity. Waiting 3 months is beneficial in terms of building stronger immunity.”

“However, there is no harm if you want your child to take the shot after recovering from Covid as long as they have no acute illness,” a GIO statement said.

Photo GIO