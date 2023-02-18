Covid Task Force receives donation from Digicel Nauru

Deputy Chairman for the Task Force, Michael-Angelo Dimapilis said they are grateful to Digicel Nauru for the generous voucher and for Digicel Nauru’s ongoing support in providing incentives towards their on-going projects.

Nauru Media News reports CEO of Digicel Nauru Christopher Manaog handed over the voucher to Dimapilis who said the voucher will be dedicated towards the incentive of vaccination.

According to Dimapilis, the Task Force will be giving out top up per vaccination.

“With that being said this generous donation from Digicel Nauru will be given back to the general public upon receiving the vaccination.”

Dimapilis added that they will be receiving new batches of Covid vaccinations sometime in March.

He has strongly encouraged the public to get their vaccination once doses are available on the island, especially for employees who have not taken any vaccine as movement can be a factor leading towards the spread of the virus.

Nauru is experiencing the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo Nauru Media News