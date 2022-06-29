Covid cases in Nauru increase

There are now 2392 active cases in the community.

President Lionel Aingimea said 53 percent or approximately one in two people tested are positive.

Eight people are in the Acute Care Unit in the hospital.

There are three moderate to severe cases in the hospital, two are adults with underlying illnesses, and one is a child with a high fever.

A prohibition order on mass gatherings has been issued prohibiting a long list of social activities in order to slow the spread of the virus.

The list of prohibited activities includes - Bingo, Church, sports such as karate, market days, birthdays, weddings, and drinking at kava bars.

Mr Aingimea said there are still reports of people that have tested positive leaving their homes and of others gathering in groups and socialising.

He wants to remind people that anyone who does not comply with the orders could face a fine of up to ten thousand dollars or go to jail for up to six months.