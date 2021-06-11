Collaboration to support quality training programmes in Nauru

The partnership will support both institutions to explore and enhance access to training and qualification pathways; strengthen coordination and information sharing between TVET stakeholders; and support quality TVET provision of training programmes offered in Nauru. Nauru TVET within the Department of Education and Training has oversight of all technical and vocational training in Nauru and will be key in implementing these activities.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the partnership will also support access to micro credential for Nauru citizens and an increased presence of APTC through a country coordinator in Nauru.

The MOU was signed by the Secretary of Education, Darrina Kun from the Government of Nauru, and the APTC Executive Director, Janelle Chapman.

As Australia’s flagship TVET investment in the Pacific region, APTC seeks to strengthen TVET delivery by partners to ensure a more skilled, inclusive and productive workforce that enhances Pacific prosperity.

Chapman said APTC looks forward to an exciting collaboration with the Department of Education and Training to help support TVET strengthening in Nauru.

Australian Government representative, Helen Turner, Second Secretary - Development, Australian High Commission in Nauru, reiterated Australia’s support to the Nauru Government in providing its people with skills for improved livelihoods.

The virtual signing ceremony on 9 June 2021 was witnessed by representatives from the Department of Education and Training, Nauru TVET, the Australian High Commission in Nauru and APTC staff.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV