Climate Change Awareness workshop held in Nauru

A statement issued by the government said the awareness was on the impacts of climate change on selected sectors of the economy and adaptation measures for the country.

“The technical assistance provided by CCFAH is to enhance institutional capacity for improved access to climate finance and meet priority needs for Nauru and secure sustainable development.”

“A public sector capacity needs assessment held in June identified themes for this workshop. The overall objective is to create awareness on the impacts of climate change on infrastructure, food and water,” the statement reads.

Acting Director for Climate Action Jaala Jeremiah moderated the first session with presentations from Commonwealth National Climate Finance Adviser Syed Hussain and Infrastructure Department Director for Housing Alkali Thoma.

Attendees included the government sector, non-governmental organisations, community level representatives and year 12 students from NSS.

DCCNR and CCFAH will organise additional workshops and training this year with the next scheduled within three months.