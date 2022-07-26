Classes resume for Years 11 and 12 students in Nauru

The Department of Education said all other classes remain on hold due to the rising in numbers of the Covid-19 cases in the country.

“The Department of Education is working closely with the Taskforce to ensure that all safety measures are undertaken by students and teachers in regards to physical distancing, sanitising hands and wearing masks.”

Schools were closed last month as part of measures to contain a community outbreak of Covid-19.

Officials continue to ease Covid-19 restrictions as of 22 July.