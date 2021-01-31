Church service opens Nauru Independence Day celebrations 2021

Nauru Media News – NTV reports dignitaries and the general public started arriving at 10am for the service.

The service commenced on arrival of President Lionel Aingimea and Madam Aingimea.

Before the service, the National flag was brought in by Nauru Police officers.

After it was placed on the mounting podium the national anthem was sung by the combined choir.

President Lionel Aingimea read the first reading and Acting Chief Secretary Sasi Kumar Paravanoor read the second reading.

Harmonious songs were rendered by the combined choir and Fijian community choir during the service.

The sermon was delivered by Rev Roger Mwareow.

After the service the congregation was invited to centennial hall for light refreshments.

At the centennial hall there was more melodious singing from a Kiribati church choir.

The congregation along with the Government, Chief Justice, Speaker of Parliament and diplomatic corps enjoyed the beautiful spread prepared.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV Caption: President Lionel Aingimea reads the first reading at the church service