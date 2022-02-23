Cash Prize of $6K up for grabs at the Nauru Minister’s Trophy

Nauru Media News reports the person who catches a fish weighing over 342kg will get to walk away with a prize money of $5,000 and a bonus of $1,000.

Tournament organisers have set a prize of $1,000 for catch under 200kg and $300 for catch under 100kg.

The competition got underway on Monday and will end on Saturday at Anibare Boat Harbour.

NFMRA is also hosting the Silver Jubilee Minister’s Trophy 2022 for single heaviest Marlin only.

The major prize for this competition is a whopping $25,000 thousand dollars.

The Single Heaviest will be awarded 1 July 2023 and eligible weight is 200 kilograms and over.