Cargo vessel crew isolated on board, no COVID in Nauru

A statement from the Government said there is no need to do anything different or self-isolate.

The statement was issued following a report of crew on a cargo vessel testing positive for COVID-19 on 25 July.

The vessel was seeking to enter Nauru.

However, it did not enter Nauru and all crew remain isolated on board.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Health workers who took the samples and transport workers who transferred the Health workers have been accommodated in quarantine.”

“None of these workers are classified as contacts as they follow strict infection control procedures and use full personal protective equipment (PPE).”

The workers will be observed for a period and tested, mainly to give them peace of mind to confirm they do not carry the COVID virus when they return home to their families.

“Identifying these cases before they enter Nauru shows that the ‘Capture and Contain’ procedures are working well.”

“There is no cause for panic and the Taskforce says the Nauru public should not be alarmed or unduly concerned. There is no need to be doing anything differently at this time.”

“Covering your cough, regularly washing your hands and general cleaning helps to prevent spread of all kinds of viruses and many diseases and should be routine practice for everyone.”

Local fishermen have been reminded to stay well clear of all foreign vessels near Nauru and to have no contact with any ship at sea.

