Battle of the Hill cycling tournament kicks off in Nauru

Nauru Media News NTV reports sponsors of the Government organized event through Nauru cycling club were also at the starting point doing last minute preparations

Patron of Nauru Cycling Club, President Lionel Aingimea. was also present at the event to send the riders off on their journey.

Just before 7am, President Aingimea commenced the countdown from 15 to commence the race for road racers.

As the count reached one, the road racers went off with a big cheer from the crowd that turned up to support the riders.

A minute later, the mountain bikers went on their way with a big cheer from the crowd.

Photo Nauru Media News NTV