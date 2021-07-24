Autism support group to be formed in Nauru

The meeting was well attended by a good number of parents and guardians of children living with autism including community members according to a report by Nauru Media News NTV.

The purpose of the meeting is to form a group that will support and address the needs of children with autism including the needs of parents and care-givers.

National Coordinator from the Department of People Living with Disability Rhianna Duburiya and Special Education & Inclusivity Manager from the Education Department Elvira Hubert are working together to establish the group.

It will be the first ever Autism organization in Nauru.

According to Duburiya, there are more children in Nauru who are living with autism and the resources to support them with their learning development is very much needed.

The new group once formed will have office bearers and will be known as Nauru Autism Working Group.

During the meeting, each and every one who was there introduced themselves and those who are living and caring for children with autism shared their experiences in raising a child with autism.

Children with Autism are special and unique in their own way. The new group once formed will support their needs for their learning and also socializing abilities including their care-givers needs to raise their child.

Photo supplied Nauru Media News NTV