Authorities promote Kitchen Gardening and Livestock Production and Management in Nauru

Director for Agriculture Marissa Cook told Nauru Media that Taiwan Technical Mission is continuously assisting the agriculture sector in technical ways to allow Nauru access to various methods of self-sufficient production and management of kitchen gardening and livestock management.

Additionally, the TTM and DEMA have held many workshops in the past on Kitchen Gardening and Livestock production and management with the intension of encouraging community household members to learn more information and practice first-hand how to locally produce foods.

With the recent minimization of Covid restrictions, both DEMA and TTM have conducted two workshops with interested community members and other parties.

The DEMA Agriculture Sector and TTM intend to carry-out a quarterly scheduled workshop for kitchen gardening and livestock production and management.

Photo Nauru Media