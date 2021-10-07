Australian High Commissioner to Nauru presents credentials

On arrival at the government offices, High Commissioner-designate Dr Helen Cheney presented copies of her letter of credence to Secretary for Foreign Affairs & Trade, Chitra Jeremiah before being received by the Commissioner of Police, Iven Notte for the playing of the national anthems of Nauru and Australia and the inspection of the Nauru Police Force Guard of Honour.

Following was the presentation of credentials in the Office of the President.

President Aingimea congratulated High Commissioner Cheney and expressed full confidence in her ability to further strengthen the positive ties of friendship and family between Nauru and Australia and their people.

“Nauru has benefitted immensely from Australia’s generous assistance and support over the years and when needed most, especially during this difficult time of COVID-19 you [Australia] have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Nauru,” President Aingimea said.

Dr Helen Cheney is a career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and was most recently director, Regional Trade Agreements Division. She has previously served in Bangkok and Jakarta and in Australia.

She has had extensive experience in the non-government sector focused on development, sustainable communities and policy research.

Dr Cheney holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Development Studies); and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from La Trobe University; a Master of Arts (Women’s Studies) from the University of Melbourne; and a Graduate Certificate (Mineral Economics) from Curtin University.

Dr Cheney succeeds Angela Tierney who served in the role from 2018 until June 2021.

Australia and Nauru share a long history of friendship and support with deep historical and cultural ties, and strong people-to-people connections. Nauru looks forward to further deepening the relations and cooperation in the bilateral, multilateral and international arena.

Australia has stood with Nauru in its pursuit of keeping Nauru coronavirus-free and assisted with procuring vaccines and personal protective equipment for frontline workers.

Australia is Nauru’s key partner in trade, investment, and development. Both countries value the partnership against people smuggling and the regional processing centre hosted by Nauru.

The Government of Australia is working to support sustainable infrastructure, strengthened health and education sectors, and economic resilience in Nauru.

Photo supplied