The hi-vis vests distribute the weight of the equipment and provide back support.

Nauru police said a police duty belt can hold up to 9 kgs of police equipment, including radio, handcuffs and baton, and cause hip and lower back pain over time.

The vests are designed by Cooneen Group of Northern Ireland, garment manufacturers for over 50 years, specializing in protection and defence outfitting.

Photo Nauru Police