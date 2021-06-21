Australia provides 2 vehicles to Nauru Public Health

Minister for Health Isabella Dageago received the vehicles from acting High Commissioner Andrew Hodges.

The minister said the donation is only part of the commitment by Australian DFAT and health service provider Palladium.

She said the vehicles will provide “better access to communities in under-served areas and provide support where adequate transportation is needed to provide quality health care services.”

The wellness centres are providing NDC, reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, adolescent health and nutrition support to Nauruan communities.

Hodges adds the donation is part of broader support to Nauru health through the three-year Nauru Health Support programme which focuses on NCDs, pharmaceutical software system and electronic medical health system.

The High Commission will also refurbish the community wellness centres to increase the provision of primary health services in the community.

Photo supplied Acting Australian High Commissioner Andrew Hodges (left) with Minister for Health Isabella Dageago