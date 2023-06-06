Asia Pacific Airlines Challenges Nauru Airlines' USDOT Application

Nauru Airlines is seeking approval to operate, schedule, and charter flights with people, mail, or property to US territories in the northern Pacific Ocean.

In May, Nauru Airlines filed its application with the DOT seeking to operate flights between Nauru and the United States territory of Guam and later Honolulu. The carrier plans to operate two weekly round-trip cargo flights and one weekly passenger flight between Guam and Nauru. The application comes after Asia Pacific Airlines was grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in February. The FAA issued an Emergency Order of Suspension to the Guam-based carrier because of a pilot training issue.

Asia Pacific operates a fleet of Boeing 757-200s from its hub at A.B. Won Pat International Airport (GUM) and offers essential cargo service to the Federated States of Micronesia, American Samoa, Palau, and the Marshall Islands. Before the ban, Asia Pacific operated over 60 flights each month to Micronesia, American Samoa, Palau, and the Marshall Islands. Meanwhile, based at Nauru International Airport (INU), Nauru Airlines operates a fleet of three 737-300, two 737-300 freighters, and one 737-800 freighter.

This left multiple Pacific island nations without essential freight flights and had a major impact on the region. Marshall Islands President David Kabua declared a state of emergency for the island nation as Asia Pacific Airlines was the sole cargo provider for the country. The Marshall Islands, whose economy relies on these cargo flights to deliver mail, medicines, and other essential services, resulted in a shortage of medical supplies.

As mail and medicine piled up in Guam and Honolulu, talks between United Airlines and Nauru Airlines began, and over the past few weeks, Nauru Airlines has operated multiple flights to assist with clearing up the backlog of mail and cargo due to the Asia Pacific grounding. In Nauru Airlines' filing with the DOT, they stated that each flight required approval and, instead, a permit would remove the need for such approvals to operate to the United States.