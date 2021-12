The police force confirmed that they have worked with national AFL representatives to plan ‘By the Book’ victory lap next Thursday prior to the grand final showdown on Saturday.

Police was represented by Commissioner Iven Notte and Deputy Commissioner Kalinda Blake.

They held meetings with not only the AFL members, but also the church leaders yesterday.

This is all part of the police programme of promoting ‘Safety, Safety, Safety’ for the public during this festive season.