ADB provides $15m additional grant for Nauru Port

Finance Minister Martin Hunt and Nauru Maritime and Port Authority (NMPA) Deputy CEO Operations Wanganeen Emiu signed the grant Tuesday.

The Government of Nauru is investing $200,000 in the project.

The funding will cover key areas of climate change resilience, sustainability, and additional costs caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The signing was attended by an ADB team in Nauru and ADB Director General for the Pacific Leah Gutierrez via video link from ADB Headquarters in Manila.

Photo supplied GIO