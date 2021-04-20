60 primary school students in Nauru complete computer course

The students learned key board skills covering typing and placing their fingers correctly on the keyboard to type smoothly.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports they also learned about the four main parts of the computer; how to switch on the computer and how to shut it down, how to save their files, how to open window applications and going on the internet including learning to use the mouse.

The students were very eager to learn about computing and at the beginning were using two fingers to type.

However, upon of the course most of them can type using all their fingers.

Nauru USP campus was able to deliver the computer course specifically to years 3 to 6 because their respective schools do not have a computer lab and the students were on their school break.

The campus plans to deliver another course adding years 7 and 8 to the programme.

Photo source Nauru Media News - NTV Caption: Students learning basic computer skills