60 children receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccines in Nauru

Forty-three per cent of this group received their first dose.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the vaccination station in Aiwo Boulevard and Public Health was closed on Sunday, 10 July and resumed a day after.

“With the current soft lockdown in place, Public Health teams will set up vaccination stations for the 5-11 age group in districts and will conduct house to house vaccination visits.”

“Parents and guardians are encouraged to bring children who are able to get vaccinated sooner rather than later.”

MOH also confirmed that numbers 191 and 192 are both operational if you would like to enquire or request for assistance.