60 children receive Covid-19 vaccine in Nauru

President Lionel Aingimea confirmed that out of this number, 10 children received their first dose (88 per cent) and 50 children received their second dose (36 per cent) and are therefore fully vaccinated.

“Children who have taken their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine three weeks ago are now eligible to take the second dose.”

Parents and guardians are advised that if your child has Covid, it is better to wait three months from the time of infection to get their first dose.

This will help the body increase immunity.

“Waiting three months is beneficial in terms of building stronger immunity. However, there is no harm if you want your child to take the shot after recovering from Covid as long as they have no acute illness.”

“Do not hesitate to ask questions, help or advice from Health professionals at the vaccination stations,” Aingimea said.

Vaccination stations this week will be at these venues, from 10am – 5pm:

· Monday 1 Aug: Anetan hall and Aiue Boulevard.

· Tuesday 2 Aug: Yaren basketball court (poe) and Aiue Boulevard.

· Wednesday 3 Aug: Denig (Rhyllis residence) and Aiue Boulevard.